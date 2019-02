Drouin scored the overtime winner and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over Edmonton.

Drouin turned on the rockets to get through the neutral zone, fool Edmonton's defense, and snipe one past Mikko Koskinen to earn Montreal an extra point. After a disappointing first season with the Canadiens, the 23-year-old is scoring just under 0.75 points per game. That puts him on pace for his first 60-point campaign.