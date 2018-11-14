Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Points in three straight
Drouin extended his point streak to three games Tuesday with an assist in a 6-2 road loss in Edmonton.
Drouin's helper came on Andrew Shaw's game-tying goal in the second period but unfortunately, it marked the end of Montreal's offense on the night. The Canadiens hometown phenom has registered six points in his last five games and 14 points in 18 contests. Meanwhile, just under half his production -- six of 14 points -- has come on the power play.
