Drouin registered two points Tuesday -- including the game-winning goal -- in a 3-2 win over Calgary.

The Quebec native has enjoyed an encouraging start to the 2018-19 season, amassing seven points in eight games. Tuesday's goal was Drouin's first game-winning goal of the season and gives him 12 for his career (with 45 career goals, 26 percent of Drouin's goals thus far in his career have been game-deciding markers). The move back to wing has definitely rejuvenated the 23-year-old forward.