Drouin (wrist) wore a regular jersey during Tuesday's practice.

Drouin has been skating for over three weeks, but he hadn't received clearance to start taking contact until Tuesday's practice. Now that he's been given the green light to be a full participant at practice, it's safe to assume that he'll be ready to rejoin the lineup sooner rather than later. The 24-year-old was off to a fantastic start prior to undergoing wrist surgery Nov. 18, racking up seven goals and 15 points through the first 19 games of the campaign.