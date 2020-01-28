Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Practices in regular jersey
Drouin (wrist) wore a regular jersey during Tuesday's practice.
Drouin has been skating for over three weeks, but he hadn't received clearance to start taking contact until Tuesday's practice. Now that he's been given the green light to be a full participant at practice, it's safe to assume that he'll be ready to rejoin the lineup sooner rather than later. The 24-year-old was off to a fantastic start prior to undergoing wrist surgery Nov. 18, racking up seven goals and 15 points through the first 19 games of the campaign.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Not playing against Caps•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Skates with training staff•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Skates Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Sheds cast•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Gets OK to start working out•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Out eight weeks minimum•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.