Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Practices Monday
Drouin (ankle) participated in Monday's practice session.
While the team didn't provide more clarity on whether Drouin would be ready for Tuesday's clash with Nashville, the fact that the natural center is on the ice is a step in the right direction. Once cleared to play, the Quebec native figures to retake a top-six role for the Habs.
