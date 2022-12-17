Drouin skated on the second line during Friday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Drouin returned this week after missing 13 games with an upper-body injury. The forward skated on the fourth line in his return Wednesday, then saw minutes on the third line Thursday. He was part of the first power-play unit in both contests. The 27-year-old forward is in the final year of his contract and looking to earn himself a lucrative deal in the offseason. He has just five points (three on the power play) in 14 games but stands a better shot at big contract skating in a top-six role rather than the fourth-line duty he's been given for much of this season.