Drouin is preparing to line up at center this season, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Drouin had his struggles as a center, particularly on faceoffs, but he finished the season strong, which buoys his confidence heading into the 2018-19 season. "The last 25, 30 games, I was having fun playing center," Drouin said. "I was enjoying it. I was winning more faceoffs and that's important because if you win the faceoff, you have the puck and it's easier to play." The 23-year-old forward will center one of the top two lines and be a staple on the team's top power-play unit.