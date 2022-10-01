Drouin (wrist) was expected to play Wednesday's 3-0 preseason loss to Toronto but was sidelined due to illness, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports. He also missed Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

At last report, the target date for Drouin's return to game action was around the season opener, but instead, he'll play Saturday in Ottawa. The 27-year-old forward, who hasn't played a full season since 2018-19, was limited to 34 games last year before undergoing wrist surgery but had his best scoring pace (20 points in 34 games) since joining Montreal. Drouin enters the final year of a six-year deal and should be motivated by pending free agency.