Drouin had two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers in Game 6.

Drouin had a hand in both of linemate Nick Suzuki's tallies in the contest. That duo showed promise during the playoffs -- both players managed seven points in 10 games. Drouin finished with a goal, six assists, 19 hits and a plus-3 rating during the postseason.