Drouin had three shots on goal, two hits and one blocked shot over 16:15 of ice time in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

As hinted at during Friday's practice, Drouin skated on the second line with Kirby Dach and Juraj Slafkovsky. In his three games back from an upper-body injury, Drouin has one assist (on the power play), seven shots on goal, three hits and one blocked shot while averaging 15:03 TOI and 4:05 on the power play.