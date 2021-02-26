Drouin notched an assist, three hits and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

Drouin set up Joel Armia for the Canadiens' second goal at 17:29 of the first period. The 25-year-old Drouin has points in consecutive outings after being held off the scoresheet in the previous four contests. He's up to two goals, 11 assists, 26 shots on net and 17 hits through 19 appearances. The Quebec native is a solid depth option in fantasy.