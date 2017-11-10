Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Questionable for Saturday

Drouin (upper body) will be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's game against the Sabres.

Drouin's status for Saturday's contest will likely be clarified after morning skate, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him deemed a game-time decision. The 22-year-old pivot has enjoyed a solid start to the campaign, notching 11 points (three goals, eight assists) while firing 49 shots on goal in 16 games.