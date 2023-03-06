Drouin produced an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Drouin finished the Canadiens' road trip strong, picking up three points over his last two games. He set up a Mike Matheson tally early in the third period Sunday. For the season, Drouin has been far more of a playmaker than a finisher, recording one goal, 20 assists, 55 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-13 rating through 40 appearances.