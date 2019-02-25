Drouin (illness) will return to the lineup for Monday's game versus the Devils.

Drouin was pointless with a minus-5 rating in six games before he was a last-minute scratch for Saturday's contest versus the Maple Leafs. That kind of drought is uncharacteristic since Drouin has 17 goals and 46 points through 61 games. This is a solid opportunity for Drouin to get back on track, as the Devils rank 29th in the league at 3.39 goals against per game and were sellers at Monday's trade deadline.

