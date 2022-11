Drouin had a power-play assist and two shots on net over 10:39 of ice time in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Penguins in overtime.

Drouin's drive from the blue line created a rebound for Sean Monahan who was in perfect position to capitalize on it. It was the second straight game with a power-play assist for Drouin. He was dropped to the fourth line Saturday, but the winger remains part of the Canadiens' top power-play unit. Drouin has just four points (all assists) through 12 games.