Drouin posted an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Drouin set up Josh Anderson for the opening tally at 1:16 of the first period. The 25-year-old Drouin has been in fine playmaking form to start the year -- he has one goal and 10 assists through 13 appearances. The Quebec native has added 14 shots on net, a plus-6 rating and eight PIM to round out his stat line.