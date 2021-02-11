Drouin posted an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Drouin set up Josh Anderson for the opening tally at 1:16 of the first period. The 25-year-old Drouin has been in fine playmaking form to start the year -- he has one goal and 10 assists through 13 appearances. The Quebec native has added 14 shots on net, a plus-6 rating and eight PIM to round out his stat line.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Notches assist in win•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Dishes helper Monday•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Hands out pair of apples•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Nets first of season•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Snags helper•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: On three-game slide•