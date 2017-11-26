Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Registers pair of assists in win
Drouin set up two goals (one on the power play) in Saturday's 3-0 home win over the Sabres.
The night belonged to Carey Price, who recorded a shutout in his return from a 10-game injury layoff, but Drouin helped the goalie's cause with his first points since Nov. 16. Despite his prime position in the top-six and averaging a career-high 3:52 of power-play ice time, Drouin has been a bit of a disappointment for his fantasy owners. He has crafted just three goals and 12 assists to go along with a minus-7 rating through 23 games. Half of his apples have taken place on the man advantage, though.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Will play Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Dealing with illness•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Picks up assist in return•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Back in action Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Available for morning skate•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Practices Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...