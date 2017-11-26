Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Registers pair of assists in win

Drouin set up two goals (one on the power play) in Saturday's 3-0 home win over the Sabres.

The night belonged to Carey Price, who recorded a shutout in his return from a 10-game injury layoff, but Drouin helped the goalie's cause with his first points since Nov. 16. Despite his prime position in the top-six and averaging a career-high 3:52 of power-play ice time, Drouin has been a bit of a disappointment for his fantasy owners. He has crafted just three goals and 12 assists to go along with a minus-7 rating through 23 games. Half of his apples have taken place on the man advantage, though.