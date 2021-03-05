Drouin had two assists, two shots on goal, four hits, one blocked shot and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Winnipeg.

Drouin was originally given a goal when he deflected Jeff Petry's shot, but the scoring was changed as the puck went off the leg of Corey Perry. The two apples give Drouin 13 for the season, second on the team behind Petry's 14.