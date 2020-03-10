Drouin (ankle) won't play Tuesday against the Predators, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Drouin returned to practice Monday, so he's definitely making progress in his recovery, but there's still no concrete timetable for his return to game action. Once he's given the green light, the 24-year-old forward will return to a top-six role and a spot on one of Montreal's power-play units.