Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Requires surgery
Drouin underwent surgery to repair a fractured nose Tuesday.
The team's release noted the procedure was minor and expects Drouin to be able to resume his offseason training program in 2-3 weeks. The center matched his career best point total with 53 this season, but missed the 20-goal mark for the second consecutive season. If the 23-year-old can develop his scoring touch a little more, he could move into the upper tier of fantasy options.
