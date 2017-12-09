Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Returning Saturday
Drouin (illness) will be back in the lineup Saturday night against the Oilers, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Drouin, who has missed four games, had planned on returning from a lower-body injury Thursday against Calgary, but woke up Wednesday with a flu and was unavailable to play against the Flames. He skated on a line with Alex Galchenyuk and Andrew Shaw.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...