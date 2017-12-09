Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Returning Saturday

Drouin (illness) will be back in the lineup Saturday night against the Oilers, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Drouin, who has missed four games, had planned on returning from a lower-body injury Thursday against Calgary, but woke up Wednesday with a flu and was unavailable to play against the Flames. He skated on a line with Alex Galchenyuk and Andrew Shaw.

