Drouin will return to the lineup Tuesday against the Wild after being a healthy scratch for Saturday's 7-4 win over the Blues, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Drouin was a healthy scratch for the third time in nine games but gets the call Tuesday along with Rem Pitlick. Mike Hoffman and Michael Pezzetta will not be in the lineup. Drouin, who has two assists and four shots over six games, is pointless in his last three contests.