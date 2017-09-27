Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Returning Wednesday
Drouin (upper body) is in the lineup for Wednesday's preseason contest against Toronto.
The injury had forced the dynamic Drouin out of Monday's meeting with Toronto, but the fact that he'll be back in action so soon implies that Montreal may have just been playing it safe with the player. Drouin is expected to become a focal point of Montreal's team for many years to come, so it only makes sense to play Drouin in the preseason if he's at 100 percent. It will be interesting to see how head coach Claude Julien uses Drouin in his lineup with just three more preseason games left to play before kicking the regular season off against Buffalo on Oct. 5.
