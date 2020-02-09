Drouin returned to the lineup Saturday after missing 37 games. He had one shot on net, three hits and a minor penalty in a 2-1 overtime win over Toronto.

Drouin had been sidelined since Nov. 15 due to a wrist injury that required surgery. After a few false starts since Montreal's bye week, Drouin was able to give it a go Saturday. He skated on the third line, getting a season-low 11:49 of ice time. That's four-to-five minutes fewer than what Drouin typically plays, so this may have been a soft landing for the formerly injured forward.