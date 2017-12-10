Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Returns to action

Drouin had two hits and a blocked shot in 14:16 of ice time in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers. He failed to get a shot on net and won only three of 12 faceoffs.

The top-line center returned to the active lineup Saturday after missing four games with a lower-body injury and a flu. Whether it was him coming off an absence, or his lack of impact, or a combination of both, Drouin's ice time was three minutes less than his season average (17:39).