Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Returns to Friday's contest
Drouin returned to Friday's game versus the Capitals at the start of the third period, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Drouin spent most of the second period in the locker room after a hard hit from Alex Ovechkin, but it's clear the 24-year-old forward is good to continue. He should return to a top-six role and power-play duties.
