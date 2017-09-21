Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Rings up power-play assist in Habs debut

Drouin recorded a power-play assist Wednesday in a 4-2 home exhibition loss to the Capitals -- his debut with the Habs after sitting out the preseason opener against the Bruins.

Head coach Claude Julien is impressed by the point-packing pivot, who was traded from the Lightning prior to the 2017 Entry Draft, with the bench boss telling the Montreal Gazette, "He can do so many things well and you're going to see him get better as he gets into game shape." Drouin tacked on a career-high 21 goals and 32 assists with the Bolts last season, but the sample size is small, as the 2013 third overall pick has still only drawn into 164 career contests at hockey's highest level.