Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Roofs goal Tuesday
Drouin scored a goal on two shots and finished plus-2 over 17:05 of ice time in Monday's 5-2 loss to Columbus.
It was the first goal in five games for Drouin, who dangled the puck on a breakaway, then roofed a backhander over the committed Sergei Bobrovsky. It was a bit of offensive flair Montreal had hoped to see more of after it traded for the 22-year-old forward. He recognized an opportunity after a blocked shot, took off up ice and put himself in position to finish off a pass from Paul Byron. The goal was just his 11th in 64 games. The silver lining is that his latest line, with Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron on the wings, produced both Canadien goals.
