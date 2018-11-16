Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Scores in road win
Drouin scored a goal in a 3-2 win over Calgary on Thursday.
The 23-year-old tied the game in the second period with his sixth goal of the campaign. Drouin, meanwhile, led Montreal with four shots on goal Thursday and now has 52 for the season, good for third on the Canadiens.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Points in three straight•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Two points in home loss•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Two-point effort in win over Isles•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Pots game-winning goal•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Has power-play assist Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Lights lamp twice•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...