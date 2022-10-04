Drouin scored a power-play goal on his lone shot of the night and had a minor penalty over 15:41 of ice time in Monday's 5-1 preseason loss to Toronto.

Drouin found the scoring touch in his second preseason appearance, batting the puck home during a scramble in front of the net. The forward returned to action recently after rehabbing from wrist surgery, his third such procedure over the last three years. Drouin, who will be a top-six forward this season, skated on the second line Monday along with Sean Monahan and Josh Anderson.