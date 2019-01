Drouin scored a power-play goal and added a hit in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Arizona.

The power-play opportunity was Montreal's first since coach Claude Julien assumed responsibility for the unit at practice Tuesday. Maybe it was a coincidence, but that group buzzed the Coyotes, creating a few scoring chances, before Drouin gave a lift to the NHL's worst power play. The score was Drouin's 14th and snapped a nine-game goal drought.