Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Scores PP goal Saturday
Drouin scored a third-period, power-play goal and won 67 percent of his faceoffs in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.
Drouin's disappointing season gets lost amidst the many disappointments experienced by Les Habitants this season. Montreal acquired him to play center and it hasn't worked out as planned. He has just nine goals and 29 points while winning 41 percent of his draws over 53 games. If you don't win faceoffs, you're playing without the puck and minimizing scoring opportunities. The Canadiens will re-configure its roster during the offseason, likely adding legitimate NHL centers and getting Drouin back to the wing.
