Drouin logged 17:21 including a team-high 4:09 on the power play, but was held scoreless in the Habs' season-opening loss to Toronto on Wednesday night.

Although he didn't chip in with any points in the losing effort, Drouin fired a pair of shots and delivered a pair of hits. After finishing with 46 points and a minus-28 rating during his first season with Montreal a year ago, Drouin will likely be tasked with a larger power-play role this time around, which may lead him to a slight uptick in overall production, especially if he can develop better chemistry with his new linemates.