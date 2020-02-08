Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Set to return Saturday
Drouin (wrist) will be in the lineup for Saturday's divisional clash with Toronto, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.
Drouin last played Nov. 15, so he must be chomping at the bit to return. He'll get his chance Saturday, returning to the Canadiens' lineup in time for a pivotal clash with their division rival, the Maple Leafs. In 19 games this year, Drouin has found the scoresheet 15 times, including three goals in two matchups with Toronto.
