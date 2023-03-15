Drouin had two assists and four shots on goal over 15:51 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Penguins.

Drouin helped out on two of Montreal's four first-period goals. He won a puck battle in the corner against two Pittsburgh defenders that led to Denis Gurianov's strike, then a offensive-zone faceoff win was the key on Joel Edmundson's marker with 11 seconds remaining in the first. Stuck on one goal and a career-low 1.7 shooting percentage, Drouin has been effective as an enabler with 24 assists (45 games), second most on the club behind Nick Suzuki (30 in 68 games).