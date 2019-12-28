Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Sheds cast
Drouin (wrist) is no longer wearing a cast, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Drouin, who has been sidelined since undergoing surgery on his left wrist Nov. 18, has been doing off ice work during the month of December and is getting close to skating. "I think he's going to start skating, whether it's this week or today. He's supposed to start skating soon, but not close to returning yet," said head coach Claude Julien. After the surgery, Julien estimated an eight-to-10 week recovery. If it goes the full 10 weeks, Drouin won't return to the lineup until late January.
