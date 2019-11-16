Drouin (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Drouin exited Friday's game against the Capitals after suffering an upper-body injury from a booming collision with Alex Ovechkin, but the former returned in the third period. According to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports, this injury isn't related to Ovechkin's hit. Drouin will miss the next three games, and he's eligible to return Nov. 23 against the Rangers. The Habs take a major hit up front, as Drouin was on a career pace with 15 points through 19 games.