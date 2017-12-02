Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Sitting out Saturday
Drouin (lower body) won't play against the Red Wings on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
This is an discouraging sign given that Drouin participated in morning skate. His next chance to return now arrives Tuesday against the Blues.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Takes part in morning skate•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Not playing Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Day-to-day with lower-body issue•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Doesn't travel with team to Detroit•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Registers pair of assists in win•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Will play Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...