Drouin was added to the first line for Friday's 4-2 loss to Dallas. He had two shots on goal, one hit and two penalty minutes over 15:36 of ice time.

Drouin and Joel Armia were added to the top line, flanking Nick Suzuki, but the trio was not involved in either of Montreal's goals. Drouin has just one point over six games since returning from an upper-body injury, while Armia has three points over 23 contests. The line juggling looks like an effort by head coach Martin St. Louis to unlock struggling wingers, but the experiment may not stick.