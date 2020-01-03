Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Skates Thursday
Drouin (wrist) took part in a skate with a trainer Thursday after Montreal's morning skate ended, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Canadiens head coach Claude Julien said he doesn't expect Drouin and two other injured forwards -- Joel Armia (hand) and Paul Byron (knee) -- to return until after the Habs' bye week, which ends Jan. 26. That puts Drouin on target to potentially play Jan. 27 at home against Washington.
