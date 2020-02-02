Drouin (wrist) skated Sunday morning but won't be ready to play later in the day against Columbus, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Drouin is recovering from a wrist injury, so his ability to skate unfortunately doesn't reveal much about just how close he is to returning, though it's assumed that he's close to rejoining the lineup. His next opportunity to hit game ice will come Tuesday in New Jersey, with a removal from IR likely to serve as a leading indicator for Drouin's return.