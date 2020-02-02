Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Skating but not ready
Drouin (wrist) skated Sunday morning but won't be ready to play later in the day against Columbus, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Drouin is recovering from a wrist injury, so his ability to skate unfortunately doesn't reveal much about just how close he is to returning, though it's assumed that he's close to rejoining the lineup. His next opportunity to hit game ice will come Tuesday in New Jersey, with a removal from IR likely to serve as a leading indicator for Drouin's return.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Practices in regular jersey•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Not playing against Caps•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Skates with training staff•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Skates Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Sheds cast•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.