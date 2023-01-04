Drouin had an assist and one hit over 12:58 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Nashville.

Drouin's drop pass led to Josh Anderson's second-period score. It was the second assist in three games for Drouin, who has yet to score in 22 contests. With Montreal struggling -- the Canadiens have lost six straight while scoring just 11 goals during that stretch -- head coach Martin St. Louis may consider sitting the unproductive forward. The coach scratched Joel Armia (zero goals in 26 games) on Tuesday, so it might Drouin's turn next.