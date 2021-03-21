Drouin had a power-play assist with two shots on net in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Vancouver.

At the top of the offensive zone, Drouin slipped a pass to Nick Suzuki on the right wing, and he fired a wrister past Braden Holtbty for his second power-play goal in as many games. It was a carbon copy of Friday's power-play goal, only it was Drouin feeding him instead of Jeff Petry. Drouin has eight assists over the last 10 games and leads the Habs with 19 apples this season.