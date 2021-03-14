Drouin had an assist, four shots on net, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

Drouin slid a pass to Jeff Petry for Montreal's lone goal with six minutes left in the third period. The winger's scored just two goals this season and none over the last nine games, but Drouin has been the Canadiens' top playmaker and leads the club with 16 assists. He seems to have taken steps to address his meager goal scoring. The 25-year-old forward had just 14 shots through the first 13 games, but Drouin has picked up the pace with 29 shots over the last 14 contests.