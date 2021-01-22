Drouin produced an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.

Drouin entered Thursday on a three-game drought, but he broke it with an assist in the second period. The 25-year-old forward has notched four helpers through five contests, but he's still seeking his first goal of the campaign. He's had to settle for playing provider to Nick Suzuki and Josh Anderson on the second line early on.