Drouin posted a power-play assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Flyers in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Drouin's shot attempt produced a rebound for Shea Weber to bury into an open cage at 14:38 of the second period. Through five postseason games, Drouin has collected a goal, an assist, eight shots on goal, six hits and six PIM. The 25-year-old should continue to see top-six usage as well as a spot on the first power-play unit.