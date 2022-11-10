Drouin had a power-play assist and one shot on net over 14:08 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Drouin, working as the quarterback on the power play, fed Nick Suzuki at the right circle for the game's first goal at the 55-second mark of the first period. The assist snapped a seven-game run without a point. Drouin skates on the third line when it's even strength but still maintains a role on the top power-play unit.