Drouin had a power-play assist, one shot on net, three hits and two PIM in Monday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Drouin's power-play helper was his first point in eight games, and he hasn't recorded a 5-on-5 point in the last 10 contests. He continues to pace the Canadiens with 20 assists, but the team desperately needs more goal-scoring from the winger. The frustration from interim head coach Dominque Ducharme bubbled up a few games ago when Drouin was given a season-low 12:12 of ice time, but the coach doesn't have a better alternative at this time.