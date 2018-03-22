Drouin scored a goal on two shots, added a hit and finished minus-1 in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.

Drouin's first-period goal ended a team-wide scoreless streak that lasted 166-plus minutes. It was just his third goal over the last 16 games. Aside from a few threats, Montreal's lineup does not scare anyone. Opponents can choke down on guys like Drouin, Brendan Gallagher and Alex Galchenyuk and not feel exposed to the Jacob De La Roses, Logan Shaws and Daniel Carrs of the world.