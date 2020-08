Drouin scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Penguins in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Drouin's tally at 10:13 of the second period cut the deficit to one goal, and the Canadiens would tally twice more in the contest to get the win. The goal was Drouin's first postseason point of the year. He lost large chunks of 2019-20 to injuries, but the 25-year-old forward is a two-time 50-point scorer in his career.